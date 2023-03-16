Plane Lands On A Tiny Helipad Atop Burj Al Arab | First Time Ever Amazing Video

Air Racing champion Luke Czepiela became the first person to land a winged aircraft on Dubai's iconic Burj Al-Arab helipad on Tuesday.
The 39 year old Polish pilot succeeded in landing his small aircraft, without visual cues to guide him,on his third attempt at 6:58 am local time with only 20.76 metres of a 'runway' to stop his STOL plane.
The helipad near the top of the 56-storey building stands 212 metres in the air and has in the past been the site of thrilling action movies as well as exhibition performances involving tennis, golf and Formula One.