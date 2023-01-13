Pakistan's Failing Economy | Shahbaz Sharif Pleads For Help | Why Pak May Go Bankrupt?

Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis. A failing economy along with sinking currency and decades-high inflation has further been worsened by energy and food shortages.
The devastating floods wrecked parts of the country last year and impacted the lives of millions of people in the country.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought help from international bodies and hopes to put off dire economic challenges but that might not be enough.
Here's why Pakistan may be staring at a grim future.
Watch the video to know more!