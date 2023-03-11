Pakistan Admits Failure On Kashmir Issue In UN | Bilawal Bhutto Calls India A "Friend" By Mistake

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari admitted on Friday that his country has found it difficult to bring Kashmir into the “centre” of the United Nations agenda due to India’s diplomatic efforts.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Zardari said: “Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up… our neighbouring countries strongly object, vociferously object and they perpetuate a post facto narrative.”
Bhutto mistakenly referred to India as a "friend" before fumbling and circling back to calling it a "neighbour"
