"Our Constitution…" Justice D Y Chandrachud On Why Our Constitution Matters | Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022. He will succeed Justice UU Lalit, who served his tenure for a brief period of 74 days as the CJI. Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. Listen in to this speech by Justice Chandrachud from 2019, where he lays down the importance of the Indian Constitution.