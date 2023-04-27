Operation Kaveri: Indians Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' As They Return Home From Sudan

The first batch of 360 Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan landed in New Delhi on Wednesday under the Indian Government's 'Operation Kaveri'.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweet "India welcome back its own" after the plane landed in Delhi.
The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 534, according to official data.
Under its evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.
