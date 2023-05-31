business Nvidia first US chipmaker valued at $1 trillion: CEO Huang talks about failures on his journey Nvidia Corp briefly breached the $1 trillion in market capitalisation, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club on Tuesday. AI took centre stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50 percent. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a recent speech at NTU spoke about how Nvidia almost failed thrice in its 30-year journey. Watch to know more!