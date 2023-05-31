business
Nvidia first US chipmaker valued at $1 trillion: CEO Huang talks about failures on his journey
Nvidia Corp briefly breached the $1 trillion in market capitalisation, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club on Tuesday.
AI took centre stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50 percent.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a recent speech at NTU spoke about how Nvidia almost failed thrice in its 30-year journey.
first published: May 31, 2023 08:03 pm