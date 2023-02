politics 'Nothing To Be Afraid Of...' Home Minister Amit Shah Tells Congress On Adani Row Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday responded to Opposition's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government amid the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. Shah said that the apex court has taken cognisance of the matter and it was not right for him to comment. However, he did add that the BJP has "nothing to hide or be afraid of". Watch to know more!