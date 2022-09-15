Namibian cheetahs fly to India on PM Modi’s birthday | India gets ready to welcome cheetahs

Eight Cheetahs. A cargo jet. A historic journey.
Eight cheetahs will be brought to Jaipur in Rajasthan from Namibia in Africa on September 17 in a cargo aircraft as part of an inter-continental translocation project and flown to the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KPNP) in the Sheopur district.
The fastest animal on land was declared extinct from India in 1952. However, the Indian Government has signed a pact with Namibia and South Africa to reintroduce the wild cats in the country.
Here’s a look at their journey from Namibia to India.