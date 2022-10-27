Musk Enters Twitter HQ With SINK | Musk Is “Chief Twit” | How Does Twitter Make Money? | World News

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was entering Twitter Inc's San Francisco office, days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.
"Entering Twitter HQ let that sink in!" said the caption to a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.
Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".
How does Twitter make money and what plans does Musk have for Twitter?
Watch the video to find out!