 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Most Viral Speeches Of 2022! | Jaishankar's Tough Stance, PM Modi In Denmark And Gadkari's Promises

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gadkari #Jaishankar #jaishankar speech #Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 31, 2022 11:06 am