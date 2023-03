trends Jaishankar's Firm Response To UK Minister On BBC Tax Row | "Must Follow Indian Laws", EAM Warns External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "firmly" responded after his UK counterpart James Cleverly raised the issue of tax surveys at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Mumbai and New Delhi. Cleverly, the UK Foreign Secretary, had reportedly raised the issue with Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 1. In response, Jaishankar firmly told him that "all entities operating in India must comply fully with the relevant laws and regulations. Watch the video to know more!