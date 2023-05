trends Jaishankar Talks Tough On 'Cross-Border Terror' In Front Of Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto At SCO Meet External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that "there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism." EAM made the remarks during the opening statement at the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council for foreign ministers in Goa. Jaishankar had recently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and said that it was "difficult to engage with the neighbour" during his visit to South America. This time he did it at the SCO meet with Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in attendance. Watch to know more.