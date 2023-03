trends Jaishankar slams 'World Happiness Report' which ranked India below Pakistan, Ukraine The World Happiness Index, which was out last week ranked India at 126. The ranking was behind countries such as Pakistan, which was going through an adverse economic crises and also Ukraine, which was reeling under the war. Addressing students at the RV Dental College in Bengaluru, Dr S Jaishankar dismissed the report and said that he "does not understand the method" to find these index. Watch to know more!