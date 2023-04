trends Jaishankar Slams Pak for Cross-Border Terror Ahead Of Bilawal Bhutto's Visit For SCO Meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday hit out at Pakistan for sponsoring, promoting cross-border terrorism against India and highlighted the difficulty of engaging with Pakistan. The foreign minister was addressing a press conference along with his Panamanian counterpart. The statement comes just days before Bilwal Bhutto's scheduled visit in the first week of May to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Meet. Watch to know more!