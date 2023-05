trends Jaishankar reminds EU diplomat of regulations amid call For action against India over Russian oil Responding to EU Foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell's remarks calling for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday advised him to look at EU Council regulations. "Look at EU Council regulations, Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014," said Jaishankar. This comes after the bloc's chief diplomat earlier said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels including diesel into Europe as Western nations move to tighten sanctions on Moscow's energy sector. Watch!