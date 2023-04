trends Jaishankar Highlights PM Modi's Role On India-China Border Clashes | 'PM Moved Army To Ladakh' Reiterating that India's relationship with China is not normal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hesitate to move the army to Ladakh amid rising border tension between India and China in 2020. The EAM added that that the relationship with China won't be normal if there is large military force at the border. Watch!