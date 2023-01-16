"Jai Hind", SS Rajamouli After Winning Award | RRR Wins Best Foreign Film At Critics Choice Awards

India's 'RRR' made a mark at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards too, beating German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.
SS Rajamouli ended his acceptance speech by - "Mera Bharat Mahaan. Jai Hind."
RRR's song Naatu Naatu shone again, bagging the Best Song award.
This is the second global honour for SS Rajamouli's film in less than a week. On January 11, the film got India its first ever Golden Globe prize (Best Song for Naatu Naatu).
At the Critics Choice Awards, Rajamouli was nominated in the Best Director category too, along with Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans) and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once). But he lost the race to Kwan and Scheinert.