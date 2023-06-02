trends Indian-Origin Boy, Dev Shah, Wins US National Spelling Bee After He Spells This 11-letter Word Dev Shah, 14-year-old Indian-origin boy, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023. The teenager from Largo, Florida spelled the word 'psammophile' correctly, making him the winner of the annual contest in the United States. He previously competed in 2019, where he was tied for the 51st place, and in 2021, where he tied for the 76th place. It's surreal. I didn't even let it settle in. My legs are still shaking," he said. Shah takes home the prize money of $50,000. Watch to know more!