Trends
India Could Be 3rd Largest Economy by 2030: Microsoft CEO | Why Is Satya Nadella Bullish On India?
Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella envisioned India to be among the top three economies of the world by 2030. Nadella laid out three key data points on why he is long on India and what is fueling this optimism. Watch the video to find out!
TAGS:
#india digital
#Microsoft
#Satya Nadella
#video
first published: Jan 5, 2023 08:29 pm