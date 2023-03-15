Imran Khan Supporters Clash With Pakistan Police | Why Does Pak Police Want To Arrest Former PM?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a court-ordered arrest by police in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday amid clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.
Court orders to arrest Khan came in a case pertaining to his selling state gifts given by foreign leaders while he was prime minister. Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is underway. Khan says he broke no rules and sold the items legally.
However, after an 8-hour operation, police were unable to arrest the former PM.
