trends ‘I Thank Chief Justice Of India’, CJI Chandrchud’s Hindi Draws Praise From President Droupadi Murmu In possibly one of the rarest of occasions, CJI DY Chandrachud delivered his speech in Hindi while addressing the inaugural event for the new building of the Jharkhand High Court on May 24. Impressed by this effort, President Murmu thanked and praised the CJI and said that other judges will also follow suit. Watch to know what she said!