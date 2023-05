health What Is ‘Disease X’? WHO Rings Warning Bells For A Deadlier Pandemic Just days after announcing an end of Covid0-19 as a global emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked world to be prepared of a deadlier pandemic. The WHO maintains a list of “priority diseases” that pose a significant risk of causing the next pandemic. Familiar names like Ebola, SARS and Zika have secured their place on this register, but there is one entry that stands out with an ominous moniker — Disease X. What is this ‘Disease X’? Watch the video to find out!