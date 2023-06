health 101 million people have diabetes In India, 136 million pre-diabetic, ICMR data shows India now has over 101 million people living with diabetes compared to 70 million people in 2019, as per an ICMR study. The study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) was published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal. It noted that Goa, Puducherry and Kerala had the highest number of prevalence of diabetes. Here's what Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR said on the research conducted and what measures can one can take. Watch.