health-trends Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: Are India-Made Drugs Safe? | 'The Truth Pill' Author Dinesh Thakur Speaks The drug regulatory system in India needs a complete overhaul, says Dinesh Thakur, author of 'The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India'. At times, these quality issues manifest themselves in deaths of Indian citizens, as happened in early 2020 when 11 children died in Jammu because of an adulterated cough syrup. On other occasions, a dodgy drug approval process has led to the Indian regulator approving sales of drugs that have never been approved by regulators in the developed markets. Watch the chat with the author.