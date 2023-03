trends Gujarat Conman Gets Z+ Cover, Bulletproof SUV In J&K After Posing as PMO Official A conman named Kiran Patel from Gujarat, who posed as an 'Additional Director to the PMO' in Srinagar was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court. Patel, who posted the videos on his Twitter handle, had received Z+ security from J&K Police and also held a series of meetings with officials. Watch to know more!