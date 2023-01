trends Greta Thunberg Detained, Carried By Police After Protests In Germany | Global News World news: Police officers carried the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzerath, Germany on Tuesday. In the police van, Thunberg gestured a positive signal to her fellow protestors from the police van. She was released later in the day. Watch the video to know more!