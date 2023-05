trends G20 Summit In India: Govt. Wants Dignitaries To Travel In Style | Seeks BMWs, Mercedes For Delegates India is seeking 130 high-end Mercedes and BMW sedans for the top foreign dignitaries arriving in the capital for the G20 Summit in September. In addition, 100 luxury passenger vans and 70 luxury buses will be hired for other senior delegates and the media delegations arriving from abroad. The G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi will be a two-day event with a cultural programme and gala dinner along with an indoor or outdoor event, and an arrival and departure meeting. The government is expecting nearly 3,000-4,000 media persons from abroad and India, 1,500 foreign delegates, about 1,000 Indian officials and security staff, and about 1,000 Indian and foreign security officials at the event. CNN-News18's Senior Editor Aman Sharma gets you all the details! Watch to know more!