Moneycontrol &amp; Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Present Sahi Hai Pathshala - Mahesh Patil

Nov 09, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

[Partnered] moneycontrol.com & Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Present Sahi Hai Pathshala. The Sole Objective Of This Investor Education Initiative Is To Handhold You On How To Create A Mutual Fund Portfolio That Aims To Enhance Returns In A Bull Market While Managing Risks In A Bear Market. Thereby Highlighting The Key Tenets Of A Pro Portfolio. Watch Mahesh Patil – Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC In Conversation With Sumaira Abidi As They Talk About Building Your Core Portfolio With Large Cap Mutual Funds, Advantages & Benefits Of Large Cap Mutual Funds

