Moneycontrol &amp; Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Present Sahi Hai Pathshala - Amit Purohit

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Nov 08, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

Moneycontrol.com & Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Present Sahi Hai Pathshala. The Sole Objective Of This Investor Education Initiative Is To Handhold You On How To Create A Mutual Fund Portfolio That Aims To Enhance Returns In A Bull Market While Managing Risks In A Bear Market. Thereby Highlighting The Key Tenets Of A Pro Portfolio. In Conversation With Sumaira Abidi, Amit Purohit Head – Digital Business, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Talks About Rise In Investors Due To Financial Literacy & Awareness, Investing In Flexi Cap Funds, Outlines Growth & Benefits Of Flexi Cap Funds

first published: Nov 8, 2022 04:23 pm
