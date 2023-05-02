Exclusive: Vipul Shah Reacts To The Kerala Story Row | Calls The Film ‘An Uncomfortable Truth’

In an exclusive chat with News18, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the controversies surrounding his upcoming film, The Kerala Story. He said, “I believe in the law. The censor board has cleared the film. They heavily scrutinised the film for almost one-and-a-half months before giving us the certificate. We’re glad that we went through this scrutiny. We know that every evidence and document we provided to the final authority of film certification have been approved. It shows that they have accepted our truth. After this, if some groups have complaints and want to create some kind of trouble, I think it is best left to the courts or any legal authority to decide."
