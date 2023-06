entertainment Why is Warner Bros struggling to survive? To break off its film, television music library? From Sweeny Todd to Batman, some classic titles may soon be up for grabs. Why? Because the iconic Warner brothers discovery may be looking to sell its film and TV music-publishing assets. While the details of the deal are still under wraps, buzz is that Sony is in the lead, and is likely to acquire the rights.- But with flops after flops, would buy an increasing liability makes sense? Let’s dive in this video!