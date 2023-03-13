business Oscars 2023: ‘Still Shivering’, says The Elephant Whisperers' team on Academy Award win Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short, in a proud moment for the country. The documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and is extra special since it’s the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. The film is about a family in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve who adopt 2 orphan baby elephants, and depicts the bond between the elephants and their caretakers. Watch what Monga had to say about this historic win!