 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins 'Best Original Song' | Watch Keeravaani's speech as RRR wins big

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

RRR created history at the 95th Academy Award after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar under Best Original Song category. Composer M.M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award. Watch Keeravaani's speech.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Naatu Naatu #Oscars #Oscars 2023 #RRR
first published: Mar 13, 2023 11:21 am