Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins 'Best Original Song' | Watch Keeravaani's speech as RRR wins big
Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
RRR created history at the 95th Academy Award after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar under Best Original Song category. Composer M.M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award. Watch Keeravaani's speech.
first published: Mar 13, 2023 11:21 am