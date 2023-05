entertainment Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wears Silver Hooded Gown On Red Carpet | India At Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, made her first red carpet appearance this year at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. She walked the red carpet in a striking Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist. Watch!