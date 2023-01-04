trends Energy crisis cripples Pakistan, shops and malls to shut by 8:30 PM Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government had approved an energy conservation plan to save the country from an energy crisis. Under the new plan, malls and shops will have to close by 8:30 PM. The usage of inefficient appliances is banned and the government believes that the new rules will help the country save more than $270 million. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the authorities to cut the usage of electricity by all government departments by 30 percent. Watch the video to know more