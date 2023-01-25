El-Sisi As Republic Day Chief Guest | Holds Talks With PM Modi | How Is Chief Guest Selected?

Queen Elizabeth in 1961, Vladimir Putin in 2007, Barack Obama in 2015... and many other big names have had the honour of being the chief guest on one of India's most important occasions - Republic Day.
In 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He landed in India on Tuesday. This is the first time that an Egyptian President has been invited as chief guest for the event.
But have you ever wondered what goes behind selecting the chief guest for Republic Day?
Here's how the Republic Day chief guest is chosen!