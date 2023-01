trends EAM's message to China, Pakistan | India firmly responded to China, says Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently highlighted India's "strong and firm" response to China, which tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December last year. He also emphasised the geopolitical significance and geostrategic location of India. Watch to know more.