'Deep Ties With India': US State Dept Responds To Pak Journalist's Question On BBC Documentary

A US state department spokesperson, talking about the controversial BBC documentary, stated that the US is unfamiliar with the documentary but is familiar with the shared democratic values that connects Washington and New Delhi.
The contentious two-part BBC series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has claimed it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.
Addressing a press briefing in Washington on January 23, spokesperson Ned Price said, "I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies."