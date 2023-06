trends Cyclone Biparjoy News: Gujarat On Orange Alert, High Tides In Mumbai | PM Modi Chairs The Cyclone Review Meeting ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea, which initially seemed to be headed towards the Pakistan coastline, is now expected to make landfall in Gujarat coast on June 15. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts may be at the receiving end of high wind speeds of up to 150 kmph during June 13-15. This could lead to potential wreckage, including demolition of thatched and kutcha houses, damage to pucca houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, and potential threats from flying objects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting to review the preparations to tackle the cyclone. And IMD has released a set of instructions for people living near coasts. Watch for more.