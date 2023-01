current-affairs You can't use Amitabh Bachchan's name & voice. Here's why Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has refrained anyone from using his name, voice and other personality traits without his permission. In this video, Moneycontrol talks to Ameet Naik of Anand and Naik, the law firm that represented the actor in the Delhi High Court on what personality rights the actor has protected and who can and cannot use Amitabh Bachchan's personality traits.