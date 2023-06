trends Wrestlers' Protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia Join Railway Duties | Fake News Debunked The reports of wrestlers calling off the protest against Wrestling Federation Chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who allegedly sexually harassed several female grapplers, are doing rounds on social media. Sakshi Malikkh, Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to deny the reports that claimed they have withdrawn from the wrestlers’ protest. Though, all three have resumed their job in the Railways.