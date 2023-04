current-affairs Why Oxfam, Azim Premji University are wrong about India's rising inequality | Arvind Panagariya tells Noted economist Arvind Panagariya slams reports by Oxfam and Azim Premji University claiming inequality rose substantially. He explains that the same data has been interpreted differently by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Panagariya in the paper states that inequality went down during the pandemic because growth went down. Watch this exclusive conversation on Moneycontrol.