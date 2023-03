current-affairs Who Is BRS Leader K. Kavitha? | Why Is She Being Questioned By ED In Delhi Liquor Scam? After Manish Sisodia's arrest, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha is under ED's scanner. She was summoned to Delhi by the ED for her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam. But who is she? and what's her connection to the Delhi liquor scam?