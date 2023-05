trends Who Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI Chief & BJP MP Accused Of Sexually Harassing Wrestlers? | Wrestlers Protest In Delhi Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor. Seeking his arrest, wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh has denied the allegations. Who is Singh and what are the other controversies associated with him? Watch to find out.