current-affairs What’s Happening In Manipur? | ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Ordered In ‘Extreme Cases’ For two days now, Manipur has been reeling under violent clashes after the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur protested against the demand to extend the scheduled tribe status to Meiteis. The army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation and 4,000 people rescued from violence-hit areas. The Governor has issued shoot-at-sight orders. What explains the violence? Find out here