current-affairs Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin: From selling hot-dogs, to Putin’s top general, to a powerful rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of a mercenary group called PMC Wagner. His fighters have played a big role in the Russian offensive against Ukraine, and he was a part of Putin’s inner circle. But on Saturday, he started marching his troops towards Moscow, threatening to overthrow the military leadership. How did a man who was so close to Putin that he was once called ‘Putin’s chef’, become one of the most powerful rebels against the Russian military? Watch to find out!