Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris: Who Are The Indian-Origins Faces for US President in 2024​?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Indian origin Nikki Haley & Vivek Ramaswamy have officially announced their 2024 presidential bid and speculations of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign are running high. Vivek Ramaswamy is the 37-year-old Indian-American Republican and founder of Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical venture that focuses on applying technology to drug development. Nikki Haley is a Republican leader, the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations. Watch to know more about them.

first published: Feb 25, 2023 08:39 am