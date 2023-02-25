Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris: Who Are The Indian-Origins Faces for US President in 2024​?

Indian origin Nikki Haley & Vivek Ramaswamy have officially announced their 2024 presidential bid and speculations of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign are running high.
Vivek Ramaswamy is the 37-year-old Indian-American Republican and founder of Roivant
Sciences, a pharmaceutical venture that focuses on applying technology to drug development.
Nikki Haley is a Republican leader, the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations. Watch to know more about them.