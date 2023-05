trends Tillu Tajpuria Killed In Tihar Jail: How Did The Rival Gang Plan His Murder? Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, the main accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, was killed by a rival group run by Jitendra Gogi inside Tihar jail. Tillu was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward but still, four gangsters, Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan, who were a part of Gogi's gang, killed him inside the prison. But how? Watch to find out.