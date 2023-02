current-affairs 'They started the war' | Putin blames West for starting Ukraine conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 blamed the West for starting conflict in Ukraine ahead of the one-year Russia-Ukraine War. Putin was speaking to Russia’s elite lawmakers, soldiers, and spy chiefs in a state of the nation address. The developments come a day after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Watch!