Should Same-sex marriages be legalised in India? | Here's what Mumbaikars think | LGBTQ+ In 2018, Section 377 was abrogated in India. Now, the big debate in the courtrooms is whether same-sex marriages should be legalised or not. But while the debate continues to happen in the court of law, what do people think about it? We went to the streets to ask Mumbaikars about same-sex marriage legalisation & whether they are aware of what LGBTQ+ means... Does Mumbai approve of same-sex marriages? Watch!